Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

RFK Jr.'s vaccine advisory committee faces abrupt exit of newly-appointed member

Earlier this month, Kennedy fired all 17 people on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and replaced them with eight people he said are "committed to evidence-based medicine."
A little over a week after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 people on the nation's vaccine advisory panel, one of his newly-appointed replacements has already stepped down. (Scripps News)
New vaccine panel member quits
House Kennedy
Posted

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced another setback after he dismissed all 17 members of the nation's vaccine advisory panel earlier this month.

One of his newly-appointed replacements, Dr. Michael Ross, has already resigned from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices amid a mandatory review of financial holdings. Kennedy described Ross as a clinical professor at two universities, but he is not currently employed at either institution.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Kennedy names 8 vaccine committee replacements, including COVID shot critic

Ross was among the eight vaccine advisors recently appointed by Kennedy to fill the positions left vacant after the mass firing. His exit came just as the panel, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine recommendations, was set to meet on Wednesday.

Kennedy's decision to "retire" the former 17-member panel was met with strong criticism from medical associations and public health organizations, which expressed concerns that the panel of new advisers may align with Kennedy's intent to reevaluate — and potentially eliminate — some long-standing vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy said on the social media platform X that his new appointees are "committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg