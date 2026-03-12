Suspected Michigan synagogue attacker dead after confrontation with security

A suspect is dead after Michigan law enforcement agencies responded Thursday to reports of an active shooter and a vehicle ramming at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the attacker breached the building and drove down a hallway before being confronted by security.

“We believe there is one individual deceased in the vehicle,” Bouchard said, noting it is still unclear whether the suspect died from shots fired by a security officer or another cause because a fire broke out afterward.

The temple’s lead security officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover.

Temple Israel houses a preschool. Authorities said no children or staff were injured and are being reunited with their loved ones.

Officials asked people to avoid the area as police continue investigating.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it is sending members of its civil rights division to the scene, suggesting investigators are examining whether the suspect may have been motivated by hate.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is monitoring the situation and released a statement condemning the incident.

"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

Law enforcement agencies are providing additional security at other temples in the area out of an abundance of caution.