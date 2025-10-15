Mayor welcomes Qatari Air Force training deal in Idaho despite criticism

Officials in Idaho held a press conference to address questions or concerns about last week's announcement of a new Qatar Emiri Air Force training facility in Mountain Home, Idaho — about 40 miles southeast of Boise.



The U.S. Defense Department announced the establishment of the facility Friday, with Qatar expected to bring 12 jets to the Idaho town under a partnership similar to the existing arrangement with the Singaporean Air Force.

"This is more than just an expansion of operations at our base. This international partnership presents a milestone for Mountain Home," Rich Sykes, Mountain Home Mayor, said during the press conference.

Colonel Michael Perez, Group Commander of 366th Maintenance Group at the Mountain Home Air Force Base, emphasized the collaborative nature of the arrangement.

"I think the key word here is 'hosting.' We are excited to host the Qataris and partner with the Mountain Home Air Force Base. This is nothing new; this has been in the works as far back as 2017," Col. Perez said.

Mayor Sykes said he learned about the finalized deal around the same time as the public, but confirmed discussions have been ongoing for years. The city conducted site visits to Qatar in May 2023 to better understand the partnership.

"They flew myself and our military liaison Marty Anderson out to Qatar to talk to their Air Force and what their needs are, what they expect," Mayor Sykes said.

The mayor expressed optimism about the economic benefits the partnership will bring to the community.

"This partnership will strengthen our economic foundation. Increased space operation means potential job creation, sustained investment in our community infrastructure and continued support of our local economy," Sykes said.

Beyond economic impacts, Sykes highlighted cultural exchange opportunities for Mountain Home neighbors.

"Our residents will have the opportunities to engage with international partners, to learn more about different cultures and to broaden our community's global perspective. That's an enriching experience for everyone, especially our youth," Mayor Sykes said.

Addressing potential community concerns, Mayor Sykes encouraged residents to approach the partnership with an open mind.

"I just hope that people don't have a closed-minded thought process of a culture just because they see something that might not be true, or they hear things, just do your homework, do your research, because we are all one people at the end of the day," Mayo Sykes said.

The Qatari Air Force personnel are expected to arrive by 2030 under a 10-year contract.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Sahana Patel with the Scripps News Group in Boise, Idaho.