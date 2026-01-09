'Legacy of kindness and love’: Wife remembers woman killed by ICE agent

Two days after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, her wife, Becca Good, released a statement to Minnesota Public Radio saying her spouse’s “legacy is one of kindness and love.”

Her statement contrasts with comments from federal officials, who have claimed Renee Good committed an act of domestic terrorism. Vice President J.D. Vance echoed that sentiment Thursday during a White House press briefing.

Authorities said Renee Good was driving a van when she stopped in the middle of the road and drove off as an ICE agent tried to open her car door. An agent standing toward the front of the vehicle fired, killing her.

Those opposing ICE activities often carry whistles to alert others to the agency’s presence. The Trump administration has sent more than 2,000 agents to the Minneapolis area amid allegations that several Somali-run day care centers committed fraud.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 7, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns,” Becca Good said.

Renee Good moved to the Minneapolis area after living in Kansas City and had ties to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Like people have done across place and time, we moved to make a better life for ourselves. We chose Minnesota to make our home. Our whole extended road trip here, we held hands in the car while our son drew all over the windows to pass the time and the miles,” Becca Good said.

She said the couple’s 6-year-old son had previously lost his father.

“Renee leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way,” she said.

GoFundMe confirmed Friday that a fundraiser for Becca Good and her family has generated more than $1.4 million since Wednesday’s shooting.

Becca Good’s full statement can be read online.

