Historic lakefront mansion in Wisconsin called 'Capone Home' with secret rooms listed for $4.49M

A historic lakefront property in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, with ties to the Roaring 20s — and possible connections to notorious gangster Al Capone — is on the market for $4,499,700.

The 5,450-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It sits on 192 feet of lakeshore on Middle Lake, which is part of three connecting lakes known as Lauderdale Lakes.

Watch: Historic Wisconsin lakefront mansion called 'Capone Home' with secret rooms listed for $4.49 million:

Historic Wisconsin lakefront mansion called 'Capone Home' with secret rooms listed for $4.49 million

The property's 1920s charm comes with a fascinating history that includes hidden compartments discovered during a 2015 renovation.

"We found those hidden ladders. We found that hidden safe room was big enough for maybe two people my size, and the escape door into the boathouse. And we found the remnants of a telegraph machine that we heard was set up and connected to a house on the other side of the bridge," said Jeff Adams, the current homeowner.

James Groh A picture of the back of the 'Capone Home'.

According to Adams, the telegraph system was designed to warn occupants of police raids, allowing them to hide in the safe room and escape across the lake.

While there's no confirmation that Al Capone used the house, the property contains multiple secret passageways and reportedly even housed an opium den at one point in time.

James Groh Lake views from the second level of the home.

The home has only had five owners since the 1880s. The Adams family purchased it because of the home's rich history.

"It was our opportunity to save a little bit of the history," Adams said.

A unique feature that separates this home from others is the wet boathouse and natural pool.

A wet boathouse means that the owners park their boats on the water in an enclosed space and a garage door closes behind them. Leading up to the boathouse is a small basin and transition area that has walls on either side. It doubles as a freshwater pool.

The clear water allows visitors to easily spot fish that regularly swim into the pool and boathouse area.

James Groh The wet boathouse and pool.

For the Adams family, what began as a second home eventually became their primary residence. The realtor for the property, Jerry Kroupa, said that the home could be good for grandparents with many grandkids, a young family, or it could become a unique getaway.

"This property is open to a lot of different age groups. It's definitely built for family entertainment. It could be a corporate retreat as well," said Kroupa, the listing agent with @ Properties.

According to Zillow, there are currently 28 homes on the market across Wisconsin priced at $4 million or more. This house has been for sale for five months.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by James Groh with the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee.