University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seeks to strike death penalty

The defense of University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is seeking to have the death penalty thrown out in his case.

On Thursday, Kohberger’s defense filed over a dozen motions seeking to strike aggravating factors, and the death penalty itself.

The documents also claim the means by which the death penalty is carried out in Idaho are unconstitutional, saying, "executing Mr. Kohberger by means of lethal injection or a gunshot as conceived of by the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) would violate his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment and his right to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Other documents claim Idaho's death penalty violates international law and human rights, and that "there has been an ideological shift (in the United States) and that the punishment now violates our contemporary stands of decency."

Kohberger's defense also claims "Idaho's statutory and constitutional guarantee to a speedy trial prevents effective assistance of counsel in death penalty cases," and "a capital case cannot be prepared in 10 months."

Kohberger is charged with the brutal murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves at their rental home near the University of Idaho. Six weeks after they were stabbed to death, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.

His trial is currently slated to begin in June 2025.

For months, Kohberger's attorneys had been fighting to have his trial moved from Latah County to Ada County, where Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell stood trial. Following a hearing last week, Judge John Judge is currently weighing the decision to move the trial.

According to court records, Judge Judge will hear arguments on the challenge to the death penalty on Nov. 7.

This story was originally published by Ivy Brown on Court TV.