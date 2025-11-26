Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 National Guard members shot in DC, Homeland Security says

In a message on social media, police said a shooting had occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.
Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Their immediate condition was unknown. (Scripps News)
2 National Guardsmen shot in Washington, DC
Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. Their immediate condition was unknown.

Officials told the Associated Press the shooting occurred near the White House.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

The scene was secured and a single suspect was in custody, police said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

