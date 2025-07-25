Shooting on University of New Mexico campus leaves 1 dead, another injured

A person was killed and another was wounded on the University of New Mexico campus.

Police said they responded to a report early Friday morning of a shooting inside a student housing complex, where they found the deceased victim and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been revealed.

The suspect has not been caught and could still be on the campus, which is located in Albuquerque.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has CLOSED its Albuquerque central campus," the university said in a statement.

For those on campus, they are being asked to shelter in place as law enforcement agencies attempt to find the suspect and investigate the shooting.

