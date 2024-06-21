Reports: Multiple shot at Arkansas grocery store

At least one person is dead and possibly eight others were injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, local media reported on Friday.

Fordyce is about 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state's capital.

The Southeast Arkansas Times reports that among those injured in the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store were a police officer and the suspected shooter. The injured were taken to local hospitals via ambulance and helicopter, the publication reported.

The Dallas County Sheriff reportedly said the scene is contained and the shooting has stopped.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said she is in contact contact with police at the scene.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," she stated on X. "My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.