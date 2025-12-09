Police say they searched Luigi Mangione's backpack for a potential bomb

Luigi Mangione was back in court Monday after being sick Friday, as hearings continued over evidence that may be presented at his trial.

Called to the stand Monday was Officer Chrissy Wasser of the Altoona Police Department, the woman who searched Mangione's backpack at the McDonald's where he was arrested.

Mangione's team says the search was unlawful since it was done without a warrant. The Altoona PD maintains it was part of protocol.

At the time, Mangione had only been arrested for lower level offenses unrelated to the CEO's shooting, but Wasser said she was looking for a bomb inside his backpack.

When Mangione was asked about what was inside the bag, he said he would remain silent. Wasser says there was a heightened concern because of the response.

But Mangione's attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo points out Wasser was already wearing gloves and planning to search the bag.

Wasser found loaded magazines wrapped in underwear, among other items. It was not until she searched the bag again at the police station that she found a gun, a silencer and a red notebook that prosecutors say was a manifesto.

Judge Gregory Caro said the term "manifesto" will not be allowed at trial the way it was used Monday.

Agnifilo also pointed out Monday afternoon that officers never cleared the restaurant. Wasser said that was because the situation was under control.

Also shown Monday was another of Mangione's handwritten notes where he allegedly noted to himself to look for red eye transit out of Pittsburgh and made a map of other cities and towns nearby.

Testimony in the case will resume Tuesday morning.