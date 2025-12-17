Police search for individual near person of interest in Brown mass shooting

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, released new images on Wednesday of a person they want to speak with in connection with the mass shooting at Brown University.

The images show a person in a blue jacket, carrying a bag and holding a water bottle. Police say they want to speak to the individual because they were in the vicinity of the person of interest in the case.

Providence Police Department Person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting.

The person of interest was seen in the area of Brown University hours before Saturday's attack. Police believe he was casing the area.

On Tuesday, officials released enhanced surveillance video of the man. Although he is wearing a mask, investigators hope the public may recognize him based on his gait, clothing, or body type.

The FBI says the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Two people were killed in the mass shooting. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, vice president of Brown’s College Republicans, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia.

Nine others were injured in the shooting. All but two remain hospitalized.