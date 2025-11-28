Luigi Mangione's next state court hearing is expected to focus on what evidence is admissible

Luigi Mangione will be back in court Monday morning. The 27-year-old is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the early morning hours on a Manhattan Street nearly one year ago.

That shooting set off a nationwide manhunt, culminating in an arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and sparking a national conversation about health care.

Monday's state court appearance is the first time the public will see Mangione since September, when his terrorism charges in this case were thrown out.

Arresting officers may testify during the hearing. Prosecutors are also expected to discuss what evidence will be admissible at trial.

Mangione's attorneys want to see certain evidence thrown out, specifically the contents of a backpack that was seized during the arrest. They say that evidence was not properly obtained because police searched it without first obtaining a warrant.

Officials say the bag contained a 3D-printed gun and silencer, electronics and a red notebook, in which prosecutors allege that Mangione wrote what amounted to a confession.

Mangione's attorneys say if any writings from the notebook are read at a hearing, they could prejudice a potential jury.

The hearing may also touch on whether Mangione was properly read his rights at the time of his arrest.

At the same time, Mangione also faces federal charges that could carry the death penalty. That case is expected to take longer to progress, especially as the state case goes on.

The next hearing on those federal charges has been moved to January of 2026.