Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

FBI says it foiled an ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina

Christian Sturdivant, 18, has been charged with producing material support to a terrorist organization.
Federal authorities open civil rights investigation into 2018 shooting death of Kansas teen by officer
AP Photo
The FBI says a civil rights investigation has been opened into the fatal shooting of an Overland Park teen in January 2018.
Federal authorities open civil rights investigation into 2018 shooting death of Kansas teen by officer
Posted

The DOJ and FBI said they foiled an alleged plot to attack a grocery store and fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, arresting 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant.

Sturdivant allegedly planned to use knives and hammers in a deadly, ISIS-inspired attack at a fast food restaurant and grocery store. Officials said Sturdivant is a resident of Mint Hill, North Carolina.

FBI and DOJ officials claim that Sturdivant began consuming ISIS propaganda videos on social media and pledged his allegiance to ISIS, detailing his plans to undercover officers.

Officials said that he planned the attack for about a year in support of ISIS. He has been charged with producing material support to a terrorist organization.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg