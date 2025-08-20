New evidence shows Washington father is sole suspect in killing of his 3 girls

Authorities said DNA testing has confirmed that the sole suspect in the killing of three young girls in Washington state over two months ago is their father, who has still not been located.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found with plastic bags over their heads on June 2 near the Rock Island Campground in the central part of the state.

Deputies said each victim had multiple plastic bags over their heads, and the medical examiner determined the cause of death was suffocation. Cable ties were also located at the scene.

The DNA profiles on the plastic bags and cable ties match that of the victims' father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, authorities said. Besides the victims, there were no other DNA profiles obtained from the evidence in addition to Decker's.

RELATED STORY | 'Lock all doors': Manhunt for dad accused of killing daughters intensifies

His location is still unknown, and deputies said they have no evidence to determine whether he is alive or dead at this time. Decker should still be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

The girls' mother reported them missing on May 30 when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Officers immediately initiated a search, focusing on Decker's white GMC Sierra truck, which he was believed to be living out of.

A deputy located Decker's truck abandoned near the Rock Island Campground off of Icicle Road a couple of days later.

The bodies of the three girls were found about 75 to 100 yards away from the truck, according to court documents cited by The Seattle Times.

Decker is wanted for three counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping. There is a $20,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to Decker's arrest.