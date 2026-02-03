Clintons reverse course, agree to testify to Congress as part of Epstein probe

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify to the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new email, attorneys for the Clintons said they would identify "mutually agreeable dates" to testify.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he would "clarify the terms" of the Clintons' testimony.

“The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again and they have provided no dates for their depositions," Comer said on Monday. "The only reason they have said they agree to terms is because the House has moved forward with contempt. I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members.”

The agreement comes just days before the Clintons were set to be held in contempt for initially refusing to appear before the committee.

Earlier in January, attorneys for the Clintons sent a letter to Comer, saying at the time they had already voluntarily provided all relevant information they possess and argued the subpoenas were invalid and legally unenforceable.

On January 31, the Clintons' attorneys sent a letter to the Oversight Committee proposing that former President Clinton sit for a four-hour interview with the committee. The committee said it would not accept that arrangement.

The Clintons’ past association with Epstein has drawn renewed scrutiny as records related to the convicted sex offender are released under a law passed by Congress. In the initial release of thousands of documents, the Department of Justice included photographs showing Bill Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Being pictured with Epstein or Maxwell does not establish criminal wrongdoing or knowledge of criminal activity.

"No one is accusing Bill Clinton of doing any wrongdoing; we just have questions," Comer said.

