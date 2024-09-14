Authorities release audio records of 911 calls during Apalachee school shooting

Authorities have released audio records of the response to the Apalachee High School shooting in Winders, Georgia on September 4.

The released materials include audio from 911 calls and first responder radio traffic. In them, police and medical personnel respond to the call of an active shooter, announce that they have the shooter in custody and coordinate the extraction of injured victims. Responders can be heard calling for ambulances and sweeping room to room to identify victims and people who were sheltering in place.

In 911 calls, residents are heard asking for information about reports of a shooter at the school and asking for information about reuniting with evacuated students and staff. Some callers reported threats on social media about a possible shooting at a vigil following the initial incident.

RELATED STORY | Authorities say suspected Georgia school shooter hid gun in backpack, left class before rampage

An update posted online Thursday morning from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the gun used in the attack "could not be broken down," but that the suspected shooter — a 14-year-old student — hid the assault-style rifle in his backpack. Investigators added that the shooter was given permission to leave class shortly before he opened fire.

The 14-year-old faces four counts of felony murder in connection with the rampage that left four people dead and nine others injured. Authorities said additional charges are forthcoming and that the teen will be tried as an adult. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, the boy's father, Colin Gray, has also been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the charges stem from the father "knowingly allowing his son ... to possess a weapon."