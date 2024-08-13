Another person has died from heat exposure while visiting Death Valley National Park

Officials said a 57-year-old man died of heat exposure at Death Valley National Park earlier this month, marking the second heat-related death at the park this summer.

The man, identified as Peter Hayes Robino from Los Angeles County, died after completing a 1-mile round-trip hike on Natural Bridge Trail, according to park officials. Bystanders reported seeing him stumble and stammer, but he declined help.

RELATED STORY | California's Death Valley is reaching deathly high temperatures

Robino then reportedly drove his car off a 20-foot embankment at the edge of the trailhead’s parking lot. Park rangers responded and attempted to save his life, but Robino was ultimately pronounced dead.

Autopsy results from the Inyo County Coroner determined the man died as a result of hyperthermia.

RELATED STORY | Sunday, July 21 was the hottest day ever measured on Earth

In July, a motorcyclist died from heat exposure while visiting the park, and a second was hospitalized.

Death Valley is one of the hottest places on Earth and officials continue to encourage visitors to avoid the heat and drink plenty of water.