4 injured after small aircraft crashes in neighborhood near Denver

Two adults and two juveniles were injured after a small aircraft crashed in a residential community just outside Denver.

Arvada police posted on X that they were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash, later adding that the injured had been taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened sometime before 9:45 a.m. Friday.

No information about the aircraft's make or model was immediately available.

Arvada is a city of about 120,000 people. It's about 10 miles northwest of Denver.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.