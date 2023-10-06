US employers increase hiring even with high interest rates

Hiring levels in the U.S. exceeded expectations as employers added 336,000 workers in September, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The data indicated that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%, marking 21 straight months the rate has been below 4%.

The continued uptick in hiring comes even as federal interest rates are at a 23-year high. High interest rates are meant to cool inflation but generally also cause employment to take a downturn.

Unemployment and job growth are factors the Federal Reserve considers when deciding to raise interest rates.

One reason inflation has remained persistent is due to workers making more money. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that average hourly earnings have increased 4.2% in the 12-month period ending in September. As of August, the consumer price index showed price increases of 3.7%.

The Federal Reserve has said its goal is to get inflation down to a normalized rate of 2%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said one key to that happening is to get wage growth to subside.

In the last year, the U.S. workforce has grown by 3.3 million, while at the same time the number of those not in the workforce dropped by about 250,000.

Several occupations have seen significant growth in the last year, including management, business and financial operations occupations, which added over 1.3 million workers. Service occupations have also added nearly a million workers since September 2022.

