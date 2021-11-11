Worried about surging gas prices? Here are some tips to save money

CINCINNATI — Drivers should expect to pay more at the pump.

According to AAA, gas prices are at a seven year high. The national average is $3.42 per gallon.

In Ohio, the average cost per gallon is $3.28. In Kentucky, it’s $3.11

“Crude oil prices are up. And we are getting ready to go into a holiday travel season so that is probably driving prices up as well,” said Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager at AAA.

Hitchens said prices are likely to remain high.

“We’re likely to see these prices remain up,” she said.

For some drivers, high gas prices change their driving habits.

“I can’t drive like I want to drive, so therefore going to job interviews and stuff, it’s hard to do,” said Michael Mitchell, who lives in Bond Hill. “I park my car and just get out and walk.”

Mitchell said he takes advantage of the rewards program at United Dairy Farms to help cut costs.

Another option is to turn to public transportation.

“That’s another added advantage of relying on transit, versus a car of your own. Your cost is pretty fixed, whereas when you’re driving your own car, you’re beholden to the swings of the market and gas prices,” said Pat Lafleur, External Affairs Manager for Cincinnati Metro.

Metro offers a $2 fare to go anywhere in Hamilton County, or $4 for unlimited daily rides. An unlimited monthly bus pass is $80.

“We’re really working hard to make it as convenient and reliable and consistent as possible. Especially for new users,” said LaFleur.

In Northern Kentucky, TANK offers a daily pass for $3.50 and a monthly pass for $66.

In Cincinnati, the Streetcar is free and takes riders from Over-the-Rhine to the Banks.

For those who prefer driving their own cars, Hitchens said drivers can take extra steps to ensure their car is operating as efficiently as possible.

“First of all, check your vehicle, make sure your vehicle is running well. Make sure your tires are properly inflated… and you’re up to date on your maintenance,” said Hitchens. "Also check membership clubs whether it’s Sams or Costco, or part of Shell's membership club (to save money). And, we always recommend that you don’t speed.”

RELATED: Inflation: What is the effect on the Tri-State and what prices are up?

RELATED: Inflation continues to strain economy as US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year