Wet weather has led to crashes across Tri-State roads, highways

Posted at 8:16 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:16:53-04

CINCINNATI — Wet weather on Monday morning has led to a series of crashes across main roadways through the Tri-State.

I-75 northbound was shut down at the 1.6 mile-marker for a crash due to a crash at around 7:45 a.m., but was eventually cleared.

