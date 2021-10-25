Wet weather has led to crashes across Tri-State roads, highways

CINCINNATI — Wet weather on Monday morning has led to a series of crashes across main roadways through the Tri-State.

I-75 northbound was shut down at the 1.6 mile-marker for a crash due to a crash at around 7:45 a.m., but was eventually cleared.

WCPO: Weather Radar

WCPO: Latest Traffic

ODOT: Cincinnati Region OHGO Traffic Map

TWO crashes on 75 NORTH right now!

-one by Ezzard Charles, blocking the left lane

-the other past Sharon Rd@WCPO (7:51 AM) pic.twitter.com/sx1WDjJsJz — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) October 25, 2021

Also seeing a crash on 275 EAST at Mineola Pike! Extra time needed if you're heading to 71/75 that way @WCPO (8:00 AM) pic.twitter.com/o6KKwua2fM — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) October 25, 2021