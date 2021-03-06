Tri-State roads that have reopened after flooding closures

CINCINNATI -- Dozens of Tri-State drivers have been dealing with flooded roads after the Ohio River crested earlier this week. The water levels are still quite high, but we should see more normal water levels by next week.
As of Tuesday morning, the following roads have reopened:
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP
- Kellogg Road, between Four Mile and Belterra
- Eight Mile Road, between US 52 and Old Kellogg
- Old Kellogg, at Eight Mile Road
- Sutton Road, at Kellogg Road Kellogg from US 52 Westbound
MIAMI TOWNSHIP AND WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP
- Lawrenceburg Road, between Stephens and Suspension Bridge
The following roads remain closed:
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP
- Four Mile, between Gwendolyn Drive and Kellogg
- Kellogg Road, between Sutton and Four Mile (Belterra is open from Five Mile)
- Eight Mile Road, between Old Kellogg and Hopper
- Debolt Road, at Clear Creek
MIAMI TOWNSHIP AND WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP
- Lawrenceburg Road, between US 50 and Miamiview