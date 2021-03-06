Tri-State roads that have reopened after flooding closures

CINCINNATI -- Dozens of Tri-State drivers have been dealing with flooded roads after the Ohio River crested earlier this week. The water levels are still quite high, but we should see more normal water levels by next week.

As of Tuesday morning, the following roads have reopened:

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP



Kellogg Road, between Four Mile and Belterra

Eight Mile Road, between US 52 and Old Kellogg

Old Kellogg, at Eight Mile Road

Sutton Road, at Kellogg Road Kellogg from US 52 Westbound

MIAMI TOWNSHIP AND WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP



Lawrenceburg Road, between Stephens and Suspension Bridge

The following roads remain closed:

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP



Four Mile, between Gwendolyn Drive and Kellogg

Kellogg Road, between Sutton and Four Mile (Belterra is open from Five Mile)

Eight Mile Road, between Old Kellogg and Hopper

Debolt Road, at Clear Creek

MIAMI TOWNSHIP AND WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP

