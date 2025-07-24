Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Truck with oversized load shuts down southbound I-75

oversized truck
ODOT
oversized truck
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Police had to block off southbound I-75 at Shepherd Lane Thursday afternoon as a truck with an oversized load was forced to reverse to the exit.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said one lane on I-75 was blocked at the Galbraith Avenue exit due to a truck with an oversized load stopping before hitting the overpass.

Officials then blocked off all lanes of traffic near Shepherd Lane and escorted the truck as it traveled back upstream. All lanes have since reopened.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Cincinnati police searching for Marine veteran missing since July 2 Ohio police officers ambushed by gunman with an 'arsenal of weapons' ATF offering $7,500 reward for info on mass shooting that killed 11-year-old boy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.