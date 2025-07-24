Truck with oversized load shuts down southbound I-75

CINCINNATI — Police had to block off southbound I-75 at Shepherd Lane Thursday afternoon as a truck with an oversized load was forced to reverse to the exit.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Transportation said one lane on I-75 was blocked at the Galbraith Avenue exit due to a truck with an oversized load stopping before hitting the overpass.

Officials then blocked off all lanes of traffic near Shepherd Lane and escorted the truck as it traveled back upstream. All lanes have since reopened.