CFD: Overturned semi shuts down northbound I-71 at Lytle Tunnel

Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 19, 2024
CINCINNATI — A semi-truck turned on its side has shut down all northbound lanes of I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel, Cincinnati Fire officials said Friday night.

Fire officials said the semi turned over and began leaking fluids. The truck also dropped a large load of steel on the road. No one was trapped, but fire officials said they were still determining if there were any injuries.

All northbound lanes have been closed since around 6:30 p.m. as officials remove the truck and investigate the scene.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

