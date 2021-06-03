Watch
Southbound I-75 closed near Norwood Lateral for fatal semi crash

Highway to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon
Dwayne Slavey
An overturned semi closed southbound Interstate 75 on June 3, 2021.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:04:55-04

CINCINNATI — Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed near the Norwood Lateral until sometime Thursday afternoon following a fatal semi crash, according to Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., police responded for a tractor-trailer on its side blocking all lanes near the interstate on-ramp.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed the driver of the semi died Thursday morning, and his identity has not been released.

Southbound I-75 will be closed until the non-hazmat cargo can be unloaded and the tractor trailer can be removed from the highway.

