Southbound I-75 closed near Norwood Lateral for fatal semi crash

CINCINNATI — Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed near the Norwood Lateral until sometime Thursday afternoon following a fatal semi crash, according to Cincinnati Police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., police responded for a tractor-trailer on its side blocking all lanes near the interstate on-ramp.

Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed the driver of the semi died Thursday morning, and his identity has not been released.

Southbound I-75 will be closed until the non-hazmat cargo can be unloaded and the tractor trailer can be removed from the highway.