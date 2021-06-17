Officials: More distracted driving in 2020 despite fewer drivers in Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were more incidents of distracted driving in 2020 even though there were fewer drivers on the road.

A new online dashboard from OSHP breaks down distracted driving incidents by county, and it also goes into detail about the severity of the incident. People can also watch dash cam footage of some of the incidents to see how bad they were.

Since June of last year, Hamilton and Butler counties had more than 1,200 distracted driving incidents combined. However, even though roads are busier now as things open back up, more than half of those incidents occurred in 2020.

While there were plenty of drivers on their phones, at least one person was caught eating and driving at speeds close to 100 mph.

If you would like to look at the distracted driving dashboard, click here.