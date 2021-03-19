ODOT sets lane closures next week for litter cleanup, drain cleaning on Norwood Lateral

Drivers on the Norwood Lateral should expect various lane closures next week as crews give the state highway a much-needed clean-up.

Litter is a perennial problem on State Route 562, which is owned by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT maintains the highway at its interchanges with Interstates 71 and 75, the cities of Cincinnati and Norwood are responsible for maintenance within their corporate limits.

To address the accumulated litter along the 3-mile stretch, local ODOT staff will team up with city crews from March 22-25 to clean up trash, sweep the shoulders and clear drains of debris.

Various single-lane closures will be in place eastbound on the lateral March 22 and 23, and westbound March 24 and 25.

Work will be weather contingent.