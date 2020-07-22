Move Over week in full swing to remind and educate drivers in Tri-State

Officers from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky are teaming up this week to educate and remind drivers in the Tri-State that when you see emergency vehicles with their lights on and sirens blaring to move over.

Move Over laws are meant to clear a way on roadways for first responders to get to where they need to go in a timely fashion during an emergency. If a driver can't move over to another lane, the laws call for drivers to at least slow down or stop.

These laws are also meant to protect citizens. In the last four years, there have been about 50 crashes in Ohio alone caused by drivers who didn't move over on the roadway when an emergency vehicle was approaching. 49 people were injured in these crashes and one person was killed.

"That's the importance of the whole move over and slow down," Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Nathan Dennis said. "Making sure everybody ends up at the end of the day where they wanna be safely."