Major I-75 closures this weekend for Linn Street Bridge in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Both directions of I-75 through downtown Cincinnati will close this weekend as crews install nine steel girders for the new Linn Street Bridge.

Closures begin Friday night, with entrance ramps and lanes starting to close around 9 p.m. I-75 North will fully close at the U.S. 50 West exit starting at 11 p.m.

Southbound closures will begin near the Norwood Lateral and continue toward downtown.

The interstate will remain closed through the weekend. Everything is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the work is weather permitting. Drivers should plan ahead and expect detours.