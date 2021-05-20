Lower deck of Western Hills Viaduct closed for inspection Saturday

The lower deck of the Western Hills Viaduct — including the ramp from I-75 — will be closed Saturday, May 22, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a scheduled inspection.

Crews will conduct visual inspections, which are part of the city’s routine maintenance of the structure.

Local drivers will be detoured to Spring Grove Avenue.

Interstate traffic will be rerouted to exit at Western Ave/Liberty Street when traveling southbound and Ezzard Charles Drive when heading north.

Daily lane closures will take effect from May 21-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.