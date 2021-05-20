Watch
Traffic

Actions

Lower deck of Western Hills Viaduct closed for inspection Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Wegener | WCPO
The Western Hills Viaduct, here photographed in winter 2019, was built in the 1930s and is ranked in &quot;poor&quot; condition by federal authorities, rated &quot;structurally sound&quot; but &quot;functionally obsolete.&quot;
Western_hills_viaduct.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 17:12:26-04

The lower deck of the Western Hills Viaduct — including the ramp from I-75 — will be closed Saturday, May 22, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a scheduled inspection.

Crews will conduct visual inspections, which are part of the city’s routine maintenance of the structure.

Local drivers will be detoured to Spring Grove Avenue.

Interstate traffic will be rerouted to exit at Western Ave/Liberty Street when traveling southbound and Ezzard Charles Drive when heading north.

Daily lane closures will take effect from May 21-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!