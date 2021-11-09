I-71 to be fully shut down Saturday night for utility work

CINCINNATI — I-71 will be closed in both directions Saturday night while crews from Duke Energy work to pull aerial cables across the highway, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Just south of the Norwood Lateral, crews will begin closing some lanes at 8:00 p.m. and ramp closures will begin at 9:00 p.m. The highway will be fully closed by 10:00 p.m. and won't reopen until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, the highway will be closed in the following places:

Northbound I-71/75 to I-71 at the north end of Brent Spence Bridge, with traffic detoured via I-75 North and S.R. 562 East.

The Fourth Street ramp to I-71/I-75 North in Covington, KY, with traffic detoured by way of the Twelfth Street on ramp.

I-71 North at Smith Edwards Road; traffic will be detoured using S.R. 561, U.S. 22, Norwood Avenue and Wesley Avenue.

The Smith Edwards ramp to I-71 North; traffic will be detoured via the I-71 North detour.

I-71 South at S.R. 562; traffic will be detoured to S.R. 562 West to I-75 South.

The S.R. 562 East ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to I-75 North.

Ridge Road/Mill Ridge Road ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to S.R. 562 West.

The release said detours will be posted, but all work is contingent on weather.