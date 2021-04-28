Gas prices in Ohio more than double what they were a year ago

CINCINNATI — As the things start to open up across Ohio, the average price for gas in the state is up more than double what it was a year ago during the pandemic.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Ohio as of Monday is about $2.84. However, the average price for a gallon of gasoline for April, 2020 was $1.38.

While some of this is caused by more people driving and hitting the road as compared to last year when lockdowns went into place, another part of it is we are entering what AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore called "summer driving season."

"We are about to move into summer driving season so what we know is when that happens, demand could rise," Moore said. "So we could see some moderate increases as a reflection of more people out on the road."

The price of a gallon of gasoline might be jarring compared to the price last year, but the price is about what it was pre-pandemic, which was $2.70, according to AAA.