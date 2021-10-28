Flying Pig will force road closures throughout the city

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon is back this year, as are the resulting weekend-long road closures across Cincinnati.

All Flying Pig events were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers postponed the 2021 event from May to October 29 through 31.

In addition to the marathon and half marathon on Sunday, the Fifty West One Mile Sprint will take place on Friday evening, followed by 10K, 5K, 4 Miler and Flying Fur races on Saturday. The city of Cincinnati will shut down roads starting Thursday to prepare for all of these events.

The following roads will be closed starting Thursday at 9 AM:

Mehring Way (from Joe Nuxhall Way to Elm St - ALL WEEKEND)

Elm Street (from Second St to Freedom Way - reopens at 4 PM)

The following roads will be closed on Friday from 6 PM to 10 PM:

W. Pete Rose Way (from Gest St to Central Ave- closes at 5 PM)

Mehring Way (from Joe Nuxhall Way to Gest Street)

Central Avenue (from W. Pete Rose Way to Mehring Way)

Elm Street (south of Freedom Way)



The following roads will be closed on Saturday from 7 AM to 3 PM:

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge ( reopens after the 10K )

) Joe Nuxhall Way (south of Second St)

Mehring Way (from Freeman Ave to E Pete Rose Way)

Third Street:

W. Pete Rose Way (from Gest St to Central Ave)

E. Pete Rose Way (from Johnny Bench Way to Eggleston Ave)

Linn Street (from Fifth St to Gest Street)

Gest Street (from Third St to Mehring Way)

Central Avenue (south of Third St)

Elm Street (south of Freedom Way)

Broadway Street (south of Fourth St)

Johnny Bench Way

Fourth Street (from Broadway St to Pike Street - one lane open for resident access )

) Pike Street (from Third St to Fourth St - local access maintained )

) Culvert Street (from Third St to Reedy St)

Reedy Street (from Broadway St to Eggleston Avenue)

Seventh Street (from Broadway St to Culvert St)

New Street (from Broadway St to Culvert St)

Sentinel Street (from Fifth St to Eggleston Ave)

Eggleston Avenue ( Southbound from Reedy St to E Pete Rose Way)

from Reedy St to E Pete Rose Way) Eastbound from Gest Street to Clay Wade Bailey

from Gest Street to Clay Wade Bailey Ramp from I-71 South

Ramp from Columbia Pkwy Westbound

Eggleston Avenue to Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

The following roads will be closed on Sunday at 1 AM:

Mehring Way (from Joe Nuxhall Way to Central Ave)

Elm Street (south of Second St)

Freedom Way (from Elm Street to Race Street)

The following roads will be closed on Sunday at 5 AM:

Taylor Southgate Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Second Street

Joe Nuxhall Way (from Third St to Mehring Way)

Mehring Way (from Central Ave to E. Pete Rose Way)

E. Pete Rose Way ( Eastbound from Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Dr -may open earlier for garage access)

from Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Dr -may open earlier for garage access) Broadway Street (south of Third St)

Third Street (from Gest St to Central Ave)

Gest Street ( Northbound from Mehring Way to Linn St)

from Mehring Way to Linn St) I-75 South ramp to Seventh St

Seventh Street (from Central Ave to Gilbert Ave)

Plum Street, Sycamore Street & Walnut Street (from Eighth St to Seventh St)

Central Avenue, Elm Street, Vine Street, Main Street & Broadway Street (from Seventh St to Sixth St)

Race Street (from Garfield Place to Seventh St)

Gilbert Avenue:

Eden Park Drive (from Gilbert Ave to Victory Pkwy)

Fulton Avenue (from Nassau St to Eden Park Dr)

Art Museum Drive (from Ida St to Eden Park Dr)

Lake Drive

Victory Parkway ( Northbound from Eden Park Dr to McMillan Ave)

from Eden Park Dr to McMillan Ave) McMillan Ave (from Victory Pkwy to Woodburn Ave)

Woodburn Avenue (from McMillan Ave to Madison Rd)

Madison Road ( Eastbound from Woodburn Ave and Erie Ave)

from Woodburn Ave and Erie Ave) Erie Avenue ( Eastbound from Madison Rd to Bramble Ave)

from Madison Rd to Bramble Ave) Murray Avenue ( Eastbound from Erie Ave to LaCrosse Ave)

from Erie Ave to LaCrosse Ave) Bramble Avenue ( Eastbound from Erie Ave to Settle Ave)

from Erie Ave to Settle Ave) Cars parked in garage at Seventh and Broadway will be able to exit at Seventh St and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St

Northbound from Seventh Street and MLK Drive

from Seventh Street and MLK Drive Elsinore Pl to Eden Park Dr ( both directions )

) Columbia Parkway ( Westbound curb lane from Eastern Ave)

curb lane from Eastern Ave) Ramp from Red Bank Rd to Westbound Columbia Pkwy

Columbia Pkwy Eastern Avenue ( Westbound from Columbia Pkwy to Stanley Ave)

from Columbia Pkwy to Stanley Ave) Stanley Avenue ( Southbound from Eastern Ave and Kellogg Ave)

from Eastern Ave and Kellogg Ave) Kellogg Ave ( Westbound from Stanley Ave to Worth St)

from Stanley Ave to Worth St) Riverside Drive ( Eastbound from E. Pete Rose Way to Worth St)

from E. Pete Rose Way to Worth St) Westbound Columbia Pkwy ramp to Eastern Ave

The following roads will be closed for the Half Marathon on Sunday at 5 AM: