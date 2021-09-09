Fatal crash shuts down SB I-175 for several hours

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on southbound I-275 in Union Township Wednesday evening shut down the road for several hours.

A tractor-trailer struck a box truck driven by 42-year-old Elder Ocampomejia. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the box truck was transported to UC hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Bethesda North with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

