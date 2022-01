VERSAILLES, Indiana — All of the westbound lanes on I-74 near the 140 mile-marker in Decatur County, Ind., are shut down after a fatal crash.

The crash was between the towns of Greensburg and Batesville, according to the Indiana State Police. ISP is advising drivers to use State Road 46 as an alternate route.

ISP said it wasn't sure how long the highway would be shut down.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Related News

WCPO Traffic and Gas Price maps