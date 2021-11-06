2 killed in crash on I-75 ramp in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on the I-75 southbound ramp to Mary Grubbs Highway in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a witness reported a white 2019 Jeep Wrangler collided with the rear end of a brown 2007 Honda Civic stopped in traffic while getting on the ramp from I-75 South to Mary Grubbs Hwy Friday around 5 p.m. The Honda Civic then hit a white 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck also stuck in traffic.

Wendy Ward, the driver of the Honda Civic, was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 52-year-old Jeff Mardis and 15-year-old Autumn Ward, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the pickup truck was treated on scene. While the crash remains under investigation, Boone County deputies said they do not believe intoxication was a contributing factor.