Time to rescan: NEXTGEN TV has arrived in Greater Cincinnati

WCPO 9 has upgraded its signal to NEXTGEN TV.

If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to rescan your television to continue receiving this channel. Viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com .

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, a rescan is not required.

Please note: Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete, you will still find WCPO 9 on the same channel numbers as before.

If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

About NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, offers 4K ultra high definition video quality, theater-like sound, mobile reception and innovative new features to enhance and expand your broadcast viewing experience.

In the future, this technology will also allow for targeted public announcements, personalized information and interactive features so you can get the content and features most relevant to you.

This technology is available over the air for free with televisions that have the NEXTGEN tuner built in them. Convertor boxes will soon be available for televisions that do not have NEXTGEN tuner built in them. Those viewers with a standard antenna can continue to use it but may may need to rescan to get all the local channels.