This wagon looks like a VW bus

The first VW bus rolled off the assembly line in 1950 and quickly changed our culture. The vehicle was the first van in existence and soon became a counterculture symbol. Its size was perfect for driving people to protests while its unique appearance and customizability helped it make a statement. Plus, it was inexpensive and easy to maintain.

This contributes to why the “hippie bus,” as it was nicknamed, remains an iconic sight today, even though Volkswagen stopped selling them in the U.S. in the 1970s (you could still get them elsewhere until 2013, and there are six generations of VW buses under different names). However, VW will be selling an updated electric version called the ID.Buzz starting in 2024.

But if you’re specifically nostalgic for the old-school look of the VW, you’ve got an option in the meantime that will transport your children around. On Amazon, the Wonderfold Volkswagen Quad Stroller Wagon comes in two cute VW-inspired colors, Bondi Blue and Sage Green, for $1,599.00.

Buy Wonderfold Volkswagen Quad Stroller Wagon on Amazon for $1,599.

How cute is this! For children 6 months of age and above, this stroller wagon can hold up to four passengers in removable seats. You can take the seats out and drop in picnic items, sports equipment and more in its roomy interior (with a depth of 19 inches, a height of 33 inches, and a width of 21 inches). It has five-point adjustable safety harnesses and a 99-pound weight capacity per bench with a 300-pound total capacity.

The wagon has a front zipper door, a deep carriage basket, and a canopy you can adjust or remove. It also has extra pockets on the front, sides and back. It’s easy to unfold, but you should note that some reviewers found it too large to fit in their smaller cars. Some also had to take it apart to fit it in their vehicles.

Despite this fault, the stroller wagon gets a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 750 customers. One Amazon customer who called the product “totally worth the money” said it was an investment item that they use often for three children between 8 months and 2 years old.

If you’re in the market for a child-friendly wagon and want a piece of nostalgia that represents the good-old-groovy days, this is your stroller. Right on!

