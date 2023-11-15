Watch Now
The cruise era: Taylor Swift-themed cruise to set sail in 2024

The "In My Cruise Era" trip is a fan-sponsored four-night Bahamian cruise departing from Miami in October 2024.
Natacha Pisarenko / AP
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 14:29:43-05

All aboard, Swifties!

A Taylor Swift –themed cruise is setting sail next year.

The "In My Cruise Era" trip is a fan-sponsored event organized by travel agents (and Swifties) Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels.

The four-night Bahamian cruise will depart from Miami on Oct. 21, 2024, which piggybacks off of Tay’s last “Eras Tour” concert date in Miami. The pop star has three scheduled tour dates in Miami on Oct. 18, 19 and 20 of next year.

The trip will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship.

Activities will include dance parties, karaoke, and Taylor trivia nights. Guests are encouraged to wear Eras-themed outfits and trade friendship bracelets.

Rooms for two range in price from $1,573 to $1,967. The mid-tier price option of $1,851, which includes a boardwalk balcony, is already sold out.

Interested guests can complete a stateroom request form on the agency’s website.

The cruise is not affiliated with TASRM Publishing or Taylor Swift. 

