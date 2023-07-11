The best beauty deals of Prime Day 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love trying out new beauty products, Amazon Prime Day can help you save big. Known as the biggest sale that Amazon offers during the summer season, Prime Day allows shoppers to stock up on beauty and grooming essentials and wish-list items with special members-only perks like discounted prices and two-day free shipping. These price drops are only available to Prime members, but non-members can get the deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

No matter what’s on your shopping list, you’re sure to find plenty of good deals on everything from eye cream to self-tanning mitts. We’ve rounded up 15 of the best beauty deals so you can quickly restock your bathroom shelves with new makeup, skincare, haircare and grooming products.

Makeup Deals

Add a sunkissed glow to your face with this powder crafted with a subtle shimmer finish. Created with a blend of nutrient-dense murumuru, capuacu and tucuma butters, the formula is hypoallergenic and can glide on with a makeup brush or simply by using your fingers.

Buy Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer in Sunkissed at Amazon for $11.48 (was $16.49).

Get an instant glow-up with this unique Glotion by L’Oreal. Use it alone or under foundation to create instantly hydrated, radiant-looking skin. The 1.35-oz. tube comes in four colors: light, fair, medium and deep.

Buy L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion at Amazon for $12.97 (was $15.99).

Get luscious lashes with a swipe or two. This formula is touted for being buildable, clump-free and water-resistant. It’s a mascara that not only provides length and volume but is also infused with natural ingredients to create healthier lashes over time.

Buy Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA at Amazon for $14.25 (was $25).

Extend the longevity of your mani or pedi to make it last and last. Simply swipe this fast-drying, long-wearing topcoat over your gel or nail lacquer for a revived look. The high-shine topcoat is vegan and 100% cruelty-free.

Buy Orly Shining Armor at Amazon for $12.50 (was $14.50).

Skincare Deals

Formulated with coconut, papaya and sunflower oils, omega nutrients and acai extract, this vegan lip treatment will leave lips looking moist, plump and soft. Shea butter and squalene help hydrate lips for up to 24 hours. Use during the day or apply before bed for an overnight treatment.

Buy Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla at Amazon for $9.80 (was $14).

Fight back against the signs of aging with an eye cream that does triple duty by eliminating puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. While it’s powerful enough to diminish crow’s feet, fine lines and uneven skin tone, it’s safe to use daily.

Buy RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream at Amazon for $14.21 (was $19.99).

Get an even, streak-free tan with this tanning mitt, which helps your self-tanning cream or mousse glide onto the skin. The thumb area allows for added control and the mitt won’t slip or roll during use. While it’s designed for sunless tanning cream application, it also works well for lotion and sunscreen application, too.

Buy Gaiyah Self Tanning Mitt Applicator at Amazon for $6.78 (was $11.99).

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. Rated as Amazon’s No. 1 Best Seller for Facial Night Cream, this formula is jam-packed with peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep skin plump and looking youthful. Formulated by dermatologists, it’s fragrance-free and won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Buy CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream (Two-Pack) at Amazon for $34.94 (was $48).

Block out the sun’s harmful rays with this SPF 45 sunscreen that won’t leave a greasy or chalky residue. This two-pack of three-ounce tubes is a perfect travel companion because it complies with TSA’s liquid guidelines.

Buy Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen at Amazon for $12.92 (was $19.18).

Haircare Deals

If you’re looking to grow thicker and stronger hair, these nutritional supplements may help. Recommended for people between the ages of 18-44, the supplements work with all hair types to target the main causes of hair thinning. They’re free from dairy, gluten and binders.

Buy Nutrafol Women’s Hair Growth Supplements at Amazon for $73.

Tame flyaways with this deeply nourishing hair wax. Just smooth it across the edges of the scalp to reduce frizz. Created with 18 different kinds of natural plant nutrients, the vegan formula is fragrance- and cruelty-free.

Buy Samnyte Hair Wax Stick at Amazon For $7.67 (was $14.99).

Men’s Grooming Deals

This 15-piece set will help guys stay groomed from their heads down to their toes. It comes with tools for facial grooming, hand care and toenail clipping. The sleek black carrying case keeps it all held tightly together.

Buy Keiby Citom Grooming Kit at Amazon for $13.59 (was $19.99).

This compact, multipurpose trimmer cleans up sideburns, ears, nose, eyebrows and hairlines and is small enough to travel with. It’s easy to clean and maintain, too. Just run it under water and let it dry.

Buy Wahl Men’s Nose Hair Trimmer at Amazon for $9.09 (was $15.50).

This 19-piece beard trimming kit is designed to help men look their best. This electric hair clipper kit comes with six different trimmer heads and a standup base. It keeps hair tidy no matter where it grows — on top of the head, ears, mustache, nose, chest, armpits and more. The beard trimmer is also completely washable and rechargeable.

Buy Brightup Beard Trimmer for Men at Amazon for $28.79 (was $58.99).

This DIY back shaver was created for men to shave their back hair on their own — wet or dry — and without the need for costly refills. The ergonomic handle makes this hard-to-reach area a breeze to trim solo. It comes with a one-year warranty and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Buy Bro Shaver 2.2. Back Shaver at Amazon for $29.99 (was $34.89).

