Texas family of 4 found dead weeks after daughter's drowning

A Texas family of four was found dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two parents and their two children died just weeks after their daughter's drowning.

The Allen Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home in the city Monday after receiving a welfare concern call around 8:45 a.m.

"Police contacted a resident who had been locked out of their house, for approximately two hours, and could not get other family members inside to come to the door," Allen police said in a statement. "After other family members arrived at the house, police gained access and found four people dead."

The family, who were a part of the Muslim community, buried their 4-year-old daughter three weeks prior after a pool drowning accident, Imam Abdul Rahman Bashir, the religious director for the Islamic Association of Allen, told local station KXAS-TV.

Police think the drowning is connected to the killings.

"We believe that it is definitely a factor that played into it," Allen Police Sgt. Johnathan Maness told Scripps News.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

