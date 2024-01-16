Teachers can get free food and drinks at Sonic this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Schools just kicked off their second semester, and we know teachers are working extra hard to get students’ attention after the long break. So, why wait until the annual Teacher’s Appreciation Week in May to celebrate all teachers do for the community?

That’s why Sonic Drive-In restaurants want to give educators some appreciation for their efforts. For a limited time, teachers with the Sonic App on their smartphone can grab something to drink or eat either before starting the school day or on the way home.

From Jan. 16 through Jan. 19, teachers, faculty and staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university can enjoy a daily special offer when they sign up for the Sonic Teachers’ Circle program on the Sonic App.

To sign up for the Sonic Teachers’ Circle program, download the Sonic app (if you don’t already have it). Then, create an account and update your profile by tapping on the bottom left of the app screen. There, you’ll find an “I’m a Teacher” check box. Click it and add your information.

Once qualified educators download the Sonic app on their smartphone and sign up for the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, they can take advantage of the following deals this week:

Tuesday, Jan. 16: a free large drink or slush

Wednesday, Jan. 17: a free regular breakfast burrito

Thursday, Jan. 18: a free small cold brew

Friday, Jan. 19: a free order of French toast sticks

The Sonic Teachers’ Circle not only provides exclusive freebies and discounts on food and drinks, but also can help educators raise money for their schools.

Members of the community can also support their local schools through Sonic’s Limeaides for Learning initiative. This program raises money through partnerships with DonorsChoose.org and other supply partners to donate a portion of every drink, slush and shake purchase to help local schools. The fund also provides scholarship money for teachers to attend development workshops.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.