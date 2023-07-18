Teachers can get 60% off a Sam’s Club membership for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s no denying that teachers spend a lot of their own money to prepare their classrooms for the start of the school year.

If you’re a teacher — or know one — and are looking to save some cash, Sam’s Club is offering 60% off its yearly membership. Regularly priced at $50 per year, the discounted teacher membership is just $20 now through Aug. 17.

The membership can be purchased online and in clubs. It is for new members only, so if you already have a Sam’s Club membership, you’re out of luck — even if it’s up for renewal. To qualify, you must be a state-licensed/certified PreK-12 teacher, principal, assistant principal or school employee, or a college or university professor.

To purchase the membership online, just head to Sam’s Club’s website and use ID.me to verify your identity.

Sam’s Club sells dozens of items in bulk that make shopping easier for teachers. You can get everything from a 20-pound pack of multipurpose copy paper for $39.87 to a 12-box pack of facial tissues for $14.98 and an 18-pack of Expo dry-erase markers for less than $14.58,

Teachers will also find items to help keep the classroom germ-free, like Member’s Mark Disinfecting Wipes in a four-pack for $10.94. Or, choose items that make the classroom more fun, like this Post-it Self-Stick Easel Pad for $21.98. It’s like a giant sticky note and can be used for assignments, reminders and more.

Even if you’re not a teacher, you can score a half-price Sam’s Club membership until July 31, This deal takes the price to just $25 for a year. When the year is up, it will cost $50 per year if you’d like to renew your membership.

Sam’s Club offers various membership discounts throughout the year, so if you miss that deal, keep an eye out for others.

If you don’t want to wait to enjoy the perks of membership, you can purchase one at any time. Costs start at $50 for a club membership or $110 for a Plus club membership, which also includes benefits like Sam’s Cash, free shipping and early shopping hours.

Have you been considering purchasing a Sam’s Club membership? If so, now’s the time!

