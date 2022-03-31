Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Target has announced that it will hold its twice-yearly car seat trade-in event from April 18-30. On those dates only, shoppers have the chance to trade in an old, expired or damaged infant or child car seat and receive a coupon for 20% off a new one (or other gear for kids) on their Target app or Target.com/circle.

Target turns the old car seats over to its partner, Waste Management. The company recycles the materials, which are used to make products like pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials. Since the retailer started the program in 2016, more than 1.4 million car seats have been recycled. That amount translates into 22.2 million pounds of plastic.

Adobe

What Can You Trade In?

Target will accept all types of car seats during the dates listed, including infant and convertible car seats, car seat bases, and harness or booster car seats. This includes those with expired dates or damage.

You can trade car seats in at any Target location, with the exception of select small-format stores. The stores will have drop-off boxes near Guest Services where you can leave them. Signs near the bins will have a code for you to scan using your phone. Once you have completed the process, you’ll receive a coupon in your Target Circle account.

Adobe

What Can You Use the Discount On?

You can use the 20% off coupon in-store or online. Each customer who receives the coupon will be able to use it twice.

The discount applies to one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear. And, according to Hip2Save, you can stack the coupon with sales and the Target Red Cardholders discount for even more savings.

The car seat trade-in is held at nearly all Target stores. You can enter your zip code on the store finder page to check participating stores in your area.

And before you head out to drop off your old car seats, be sure to check out these secrets for saving more money at Target.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.