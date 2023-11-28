Take a look inside this year's White House holiday decorations

The White House has revealed its holiday decorations for this year, and first lady Jill Biden is spreading cheer to make every visitor feel like a kid again.

This year's theme is "Magic, Wonder, and Joy," drawing inspiration from the delightful 200th anniversary of the classic book and poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, our theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' of the season,” said Biden.

The enchanting displays feature oversized candies, an abundance of festive trees, and a whimsical scene with Santa's sleigh and his eight reindeer playfully suspended over the Grand Foyer.

According to the White House, about 14,975 feet of ribbon, over 350 candles, over 33,892 ornaments and over 22,100 bells were used to make the magic happen.

With the help of over 300 volunteers from across the U.S., Mrs. Biden was able to decorate the White House with 98 Christmas trees, 72 wreaths and 142,425 holiday lights.

And to top it all off, this year’s Gingerbread White House, a favorite of many, was made out of 40 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 40 sheets of gingerbread dough, 90 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate and 50 pounds of royal icing.

Anyone is welcome to see the wonderful decorations by booking a White House tour in advance. To schedule a tour, you can email your local House representative.

