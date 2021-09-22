Taco Bell is testing a new subscription service

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Out of all the fast food chains, Taco Bell seems to have garnered some of the most devout and doting fans. Proof? You can tie the knot at a Las Vegas Taco Bell, complete with a bouquet of hot sauce packets and taco party packs. Oh, and a college student even held a vigil for a closed Taco Bell. That’s love.

Recognizing this steadfast fanfare and the insatiable hunger for its tacos, Taco Bell is now test-running a “Taco Lover’s Pass.” It entitles subscribers to a taco a day for 30 days, and, depending on the location, the taco pass costs $5-$10.

For now, the taco subscription is only being piloted at 17 locations in Tucson, Arizona. But lettuce pray that it will be in more locations in the near future?

For those lucky Tucson taco lovers, though, these are the tacos that are included in the new pass: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. Let’s crunch wrap those numbers for you: The Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme is one of the costliest tacos at $2.39 a taco (depending on location), so this deal could translate to a nearly $72 value if you took full advantage of the taco-a-day access.

The Taco Lover’s Pass is available on Taco Bell’s app from now until Nov. 24 and is valid at the participating locations. In addition to a daily dose of tacos, those with the Taco Lover’s Pass will have access to a hidden menu.

In other Taco Bell news, the fast food chain announced it will be partnering with TerraCycle to recycle sauce packets. Taco Bell is asking people to save their sauce packets and ship them for free to TerraCycle, which will then clean them and melt them down, turning them into new items and helping divert the nearly 8 billion packets that end up in the landfill every year.

What will they think of next?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.