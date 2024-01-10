Taco Bell is revamping its value menu and adding six new items

If you’re looking to cut back on the amount of cash you spend on fast food in 2024, take note. Taco Bell’s Cravings Value Menu is expanding, offering up six brand-new items for $3 or less.

In addition to four vegetarian items already on the menu (Cheesy Roll Ups, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burritos, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes), it also now includes a Double Stacked Taco, Stacker, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Chicken Enchilada Burrito and Loaded Beef Nachos.

The highest-priced item is the Loaded Beef Nachos, which are $2.99, while the lowest-priced is the Double Stacked Taco for $1.99. The Double Stacked Taco has a crunchy taco shell, seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce and cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce.

You can also get a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito for $2.79 and a Stacker — which is made with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and a three-cheese blend inside a tortilla — for $2.19. The 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread melt has grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce and the cheeses for $2.29 and the Chicken Enchilada Burrito features grilled chicken, rice, red sauce, three kinds of cheese and reduced sour cream in a tortilla for $2.49.

Taco Bell has also announced a new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box for vegetarians who want to customize their order. Priced at $5.99, it includes one vegetarian specialty item, one vegetarian classic item, a side and drink.

If you’d rather have Taco Bell options on hand at any time in your pantry, the restaurant chain also recently launched Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kits. You can make the fan-favorite items right in your own kitchen.

The kits are priced at $7 and are available exclusively at Walmart stores. They include the same Taco Bell seasonings and sauces as the actual menu items. They also include shells, so you’ll only need to add a protein of your choice and toppings — like lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

