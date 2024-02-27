Suspicious white powder sent to the home of Donald Trump Jr.

Multiple emergency vehicles and people in hazmat suits responded to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr. Monday after he reportedly received a letter containing a suspicious white powder.

A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's eldest son confirmed to The Daily Beast that test results of the powder came back inconclusive, but said officials do not believe it is deadly. The person speaking on condition of anonymity also told the outlet that Trump Jr. no longer appears to be in danger.

"It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens," Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller following the incident. "Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks. The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it, But since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass and the media will barely flinch. It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable."

Threats like this have been relatively common since 2001, when envelopes containing anthrax were sent to several news outlets and two U.S. senators, resulting in the deaths of five people. But this isn't the first time that a suspicious powder has been sent to a residence of Trump Jr.

In 2017, authorities responded to his home in New York City after his now-ex-wife Vanessa opened an envelope containing a white powder. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but the powder was later deemed harmless by police.

While neither instance resulted in anyone being physically harmed, it's an issue that has reverberated throughout the Trump family for years.

In 2016, Donald Trump Jr.'s younger brother Eric also received a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder that turned out to not be dangerous. Envelopes containing a similar substance were also sent twice in 2016 to Trump Tower, which was serving as the former president's campaign headquarters.

