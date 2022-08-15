Amazon is selling live succulents for about $1 each

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Succulents have grown in popularity over the past several years. Not only do they look great, but some of the hundred-plus varieties are also the perfect houseplants for beginners. Their unique water-storing tissues allow them to thrive in dry climates with warm temperatures. They adapt well to life both inside and outside the home, which is probably why these low-maintenance plants have become such a hit.

Right now, you can get a 64-pack of assorted potted succulents for sale from Altman Plants for nearly $1 a piece on Amazon! The highly-rated collection is marked down 19%, making the set about $68.

With a product mix of a selection of Aeonium, aloe plant, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, Sedum varieties and more, one purchase could outfit your entire house with plants, or you could create a flourishing garden or arrange them in pots along your porch or patio. These versatile plants work well in terrarium planters, as wall decor or lined up along a windowsill.

This 64-pack of succulents for sale would also make for economical and earth-friendly party favors for baby or bridal showers or wedding favors. These will grow in either succulent soil or cactus soil.

While purchased through Amazon, the company it’s sold through is a small business and offers a Healthy Live Arrival Guarantee, meaning each mini plant will arrive healthy and fully rooted in soil. They are shipped dry to keep the plants rot-free. Once you plant them in moderate to brightly lit spaces, you can water the soil. Then water only when soil is thoroughly dry to the touch.

Customers found this batch to be easy to grow, a great value for the money and very giftable. We like how one woman used the succulents as centerpieces for a memorial lunch and then gave the guests bags to take them home in.

Reviewer Audrey S. liked how well these were shipped.

“I was nervous to buy fragile succulents online but this was a home run!” she wrote. “The box was packed really well and the shredded paper on top of the succulents protected them nicely. The plants looked great when I got all the paper out of the box. I re-potted these into 2′ terra cotta pots and they will be lovely gifts for an upcoming event.”

Another person echoed this enthusiasm, saying they were their “most positive surprise ever buying on Amazon.”

“I was incredibly surprised how large several of the succulents were,” the reviewer wrote. “They all arrived incredibly healthy looking. There were only two little pieces that broke off as they were very well packed. I was very impressed and will buy these again!”

If you brought these succulents for sale home, how would you use them? Would you keep them for yourself or give them away at an event?

