Subway struggling to keep up with demand for new Footlong Cookie

If you have been trying to order Subway's new "Footlong" desserts online, you have likely been out of luck. The company said it has faced "unprecedented demand" since unveiling the new products in January.

With surging demand, Subway said the items will only be available in person.

The three new menu items include a $5 Footlong Cookie, a $3 Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel, and a $2 Cinnabon Footlong Churro. The items are part of Subway's new "Sidekicks" menu.

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," said Douglas Fry, president of Subway North America. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

In the first two weeks of the products being available, Subway said 3.5 million Sidekicks have been sold. Subway said it is ushering in additional supply to meet demand, especially for the Footlong Cookie.

The company says the Sidekicks items are helping Subway remake its image, as same-store sales increased 5.9% in North America.

"Sidekicks are a big hit with guests and the latest proof that Subway is a remarkably different brand than it was when we began our transformation journey three years ago — and we're not slowing down," said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway.

